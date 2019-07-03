Man (29) charged with murder of Limerick boxer Kevin Sheehy

A 29-year-old man has appeared before Limerick District Court charged with the murder of Irish champion boxer Kevin Sheehy.

Logan Jackson - with an address at Longford Road, Coventry, England - "made no reply" when charged with the killing, the court heard.

There was a large garda presence at the court, with up to 30 uniformed and plainclothes gardai in the room, and a number of Mr Sheehy's friends and family and other onlookers were also in attendance.

Detective Garda Pat Whelan told Judge Marian O’Leary he arrested Mr Jackson at 8.21pm on Tuesday, at Roxboro Road Garda Station.

He told the court he “formally charged Mr Jackson with the murder of Kevin Sheehy” at 8.36pm last night at the garda station.

Con Barry, solicitor for the accused, said he had “no questions” regarding evidence given about the arrest, charge and caution of his client.

Mr Jackson, who wore a grey trousers and black hoody, did not speak during the brief hearing in courtroom number six, which lasted less than two minutes.

Details of the alleged murder were not heard.

Gardai involved in the murder probe attended the hearing, including Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche and Superintendent Brian Sugrue, who are leading the investigation.

The accused was granted free legal aid, and was remanded in custody.

He was then delivered by garda escort to Limerick Prison, located a few yards from the courthouse, where he will be held on remand.

Mr Jackson is scheduled to appear before Limerick District Court again on July 9.

Online Editors