Tuesday 2 July 2019

Man (29) charged in relation to fatal hit and run of champion boxer Kevin Sheehy

Rising star: Father-to-be Kevin Sheehy (20) died after being hit by a 4x4 in Limerick city. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Class: Boxer Kevin Sheehy had planned to turn professional. Photo: Sportsfile
Robin Schiller

A MAN has been charged in relation to a hit and run incident which killed promising boxer Kevin Sheehy.

The 29-year-old man, understood to be from the UK, is expected to appear before Limerick district court tomorrow morning.

He was being questioned at Roxboro Road garda station in relation to the murder of Kevin Sheehy (20).

An 18-year-old male, who was also arrested as part of the murder investigation, has since been released without charge.

The teen was being detained at Henry Street garda station as part of the garda inquiry.

Both men were arrested in the Midlands yesterday evening before being transferred to Limerick.

Online Editors

