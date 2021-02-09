Man (28) who punched girlfriend in vicious assault at Luas stop jailed for six months

Dean McAuley of Kerlouge Road, Irishtown, Dublin pictured at the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) on Parkgate Street in Dublin for a court appearance. Pic: Collins Courts

A man who fractured his then partner's nose and left her sitting in a pool of her own blood has been jailed for six months.

Dubliner Dean McAuley (28) twice punched his then girlfriend in the face and struck her with his knee while she was on the ground.

McAuley of Kerlouge Road, Irishtown pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm to Rachel Williams at Kingswood Luas Stop, Kilnamanagh, Tallaght, on September 13, 2019.

His five previous convictions include convictions for violent behaviour in a garda station, intoxication in a public place and possession of controlled drugs.

Garda Dean O'Neill told Antonia Boyle BL, prosecuting, that on the night in question, McAuley and Ms Williams were on their way back to his home having attended her family home for dinner. They had been in a relationship for over a year at that time.

Gda O'Neill said a bottle of wine they were carrying fell to the ground and smashed. He said they began arguing before McAuley pushed her and then punched her in the face, knocking her to the ground.

While Ms Williams was on the ground, McAuley struck her in the face with his knee. Ms Williams got back to her feet, only for McAuley to punch her in the face a second time and again knock her to the ground.

When gardaí arrived at the scene, Ms Williams was bleeding heavily from her nose and sitting in a pool of blood which had formed on the ground. She also had two swollen eyes and was crying.

Gardaí spoke to McAuley at the scene, who was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech. In interview with gardaí following his arrest, McAuley denied assaulting the victim.

Ms Williams was brought to hospital and treated for a fractured nose. McAuley was apologetic to the victim in the hospital and they departed together the following day.

Gda O'Neill agreed with Sarah-Jane O'Callaghan BL, defending, that alcohol was “a problem area” for her client. He agreed that McAuley is no longer communicating with the victim and is engaged to another woman.

Ms O'Callaghan said her client has suffered from depression his whole life. She said he has had to leave his family home for his own mental health and is currently homeless and residing in hostels.

Counsel described the offence as a “moment of utter madness that will change his life forever”.

Judge Martin Nolan said some of McAuley's previous convictions display “a bad temper” particularly with drink taken. He said he should have known that drink does not affect him well.

Judge Nolan said this was a “serious offence”. He said he believes McAuley is “well capable of contributing to society and reforming himself”.

He sentenced McAuley to two years imprisonment but suspended the final 18 months of the sentence on strict conditions.

Judge Nolan said if McAuley had a more substantial record of conviction then the deduction of the sentence would have been lesser.

Online Editors