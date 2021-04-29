Man (28) who attacked food delivery driver ordered on to restorative justice programme

A MAN, who attacked a delivery driver in Dublin after he refused to bring a fast food order to his door, has been ordered to take part in a restorative justice programme.

Adebayo Adebolu (28) with an address at Basin Street flats, Dublin 8 pleaded guilty to assault causing harm on Nov. 3 last year.

Court Garda Sergeant Niall Murphy had told Dublin District Court that the victim (30) was a delivery driver.

He arrived at Basin Street and rang the accused to tell him to collect a food order from his car. It was thought that this the delivery company’s policy, the court heard.

Adebolu “demanded it be brought to his door”.

The driver refused and Adebolu went down to him and “punched him three to four times in the face”.

The victim was cut and bleeding after the the attack.

He had soft tissue injuries and after treatment with anti-inflammatories, he recovered in two weeks. A medical report was handed in to court.

Last month, Judge Treasa Kelly had accepted jurisdiction for the case to be dealt with at district court level.

Defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said his client was offering a guilty plea and “anxious to dispose of the matter”.

Other than minor road traffic offences, Adebolu did not have criminal convictions, he said.

The solicitor told Judge Kelly, “there is a backstory and an explanation”.

The victim did not want to give a victim impact statement, the court heard.

Sentencing was adjourned today.

Adebolu, who did not address the court, was remanded on continuing bail after the court ordered him to take part in restorative justice programme through the Probation Service.

It suggest appropriate compensation and a letter of apology, Mr Kelleher had said.