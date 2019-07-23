A man has appeared before the district court charged in relation to an alleged incident at a graveyard in Dundalk, county Louth at the weekend.

Man (28) in court on dangerous driving charge following Dundalk cemetery incident

James McDonagh (28) with an address at Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamore, Dundalk faces two charges.

Both offences are alleged to have taken place at St Patrick’s Cemetery, Dowdallshill, Dundalk on Sunday the 21st July.

The first is unlawful use of a car, the second is dangerous driving.

Gardai Sean O’Callaghan, Dundalk gave evidence of arresting and charging the accused this morning.

The gardai objected to bail citing a number of reasons.

Judge Dermot Dempsey remanded him in custody to appear again at Cloverhill District Court next Tuesday, 30 July

Online Editors