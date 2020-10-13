Man (28) accused of arson attack that caused €100,000 of damage on CAB-owned property is denied bail

CAB at the former home of Liam Byrne

A 28-YEAR-OLD man accused of carrying out a serious arson attack on a house seized by the Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) from gang boss Liam Byrne has been remanded in continuing custody.

Joseph Richards, of Belclare Drive, Ballymun, Dublin, was charged with arson of a house – the property of CAB – at Grangeview Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22. It was gutted by a fire which started just after midnight on August 12.

Richards was denied bail on Saturday and faced his second hearing at Cloverhill District Court today when he was further remanded in custody, to appear again on November 10.

At his contested bail hearing, Detective Garda Chris O’Sullivan said Richards made no reply when he was charged.

Objecting to bail due to the seriousness of the case, Detective Garda O’Sullivan had said it was alleged a Volvo 4X4 and a Vauxhall Vectra arrived at the house which was vacant and secured with steel plates and steel doors.

It was alleged the Volvo was reversed in through the front of the house and left “lodged in the living room window”.

“An accelerant was used causing an explosion in the vehicle and the house,” he said.

It took the fire brigade 45 minutes to cut through the steel plates and doors to extinguish the fire, the court heard.

It was estimated damage in excess of €100,000 was caused to the property and the entire front face of the house will have to be demolished and rebuilt.

Houses next door also suffered serious damage, the court was told.

Detective Garda O’Sullivan told the court that CAB had seized the house under the Proceeds of Crime Act, 1996, from Liam Byrne, formerly of Raleigh Square, Crumlin, Dublin.

The District Court heard Byrne was “believed to be a member of organised crime at the highest level in the State.”

Online Editors