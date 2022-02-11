Man (27) remanded in custody charged with aggravated sexual assault of woman walking her dog in park

A YOUNG man has been remanded to the Central Criminal Court charged with the aggravated sexual assault of a middle-aged woman out walking her dog in a Cork park.

Vadim Veste (27) was remanded for trial after being charged with the aggravated sexual assault at St Colman's Park in Fermoy, Co Cork on the evening of November 7 last.

Veste - who is a Moldovan national - appeared before Judge Alec Gabbett at Fermoy District Court.

Det Garda David Barry offered the court evidence of Veste's arrest, charge and caution.

The detective said that Veste made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Det Garda Barry said the new charge arose following updated instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Two lesser charges which had been previously levelled against Veste have now been withdrawn against the man.

Judge Gabbett was told that the defendant has limited English and required the assistance of a court interpreter.

The new charge of aggravated sexual assault is contrary to Section 3 of the Criminal Law Rape Amendment Act, 1990.

Det Garda Barry said gardai were requesting that Veste of Clancy Park, Fermoy, Co Cork be sent forward for trial by indictment to the present sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

He formally served the book of evidence on the defendant at Fermoy District Court.

Veste, who also holds Romanian citizenship, was remanded in custody pending his appearance at the Central Criminal Court at an unspecified future date.

Gardaí previously object4ed to bail given that Veste has no ties to this jurisdiction and the serious nature of the charge. Fermoy District Court refused to grant him bail.

The defendant unsuccessfully applied to the High Court for bail. Veste is a married man with a wife and children in Moldova.

He was employed at a Cork meat factory having moved to Ireland in November 2020.

He had resided with relatives in Fermoy since he moved to Ireland.

Defence solicitor Daithi O’Donnabhain was granted legal aid for his client.

Judge Gabbett extended the free legal aid certificate to include both a senior and junior counsel given the serious nature of the charge.

Fermoy District Court previously heard that the alleged incident occurred when a woman - who cannot be named for legal reasons - was out walking in St Colman's Park shortly after 6pm last November.

The woman, who is in her 50s, was out walking her dog at the time.

It is alleged that she was approached from behind, pulled to the ground in a darkened area of the park and subjected to a sexual assault.

The woman also told gardaí she had been punched before a woollen item was shoved into her mouth.

The woman kicked and fought back with her attacker placing his hand over her mouth and damaging her mouth and her lips.

Det Garda Barry previously told the court that the woman scraped the face and hands of her assailant in her desperate efforts to defend herself.

Two members of the public heard her screams for help and the attacker then fled the scene on foot.