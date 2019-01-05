A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of young aspiring model and actress Jasmine McMonagle in Co Donegal.

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of young aspiring model and actress Jasmine McMonagle in Co Donegal.

Man (27) charged with murder of young mum-of-two Jasmine McMonagle

Mother of two Ms McMonagle (28) who was originally from Castlefinn, was found dead at her home at Forest Park in Killygordan at 7.30am on Friday morning last.

Richard Burke (27) appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court before Judge Kevin Kilrane.

Wearing a grey top and grey tracksuit bottoms, Burke was charged with Murder Contrary to Common Law.

The accused, who was represented by solicitor Frank Dorrian, did not speak during the brief appearance.

Burke, of 49 Forest Park, Killygordon, was brought to court amidst heavy Garda security from Letterkenny Garda station.

Detective Garda Sgt. Michael Galvin told the court that he arrested Burke at 3.15pm at Letterkenny Garda station.

When charged the accused replied "I understand everything."

Garda Superintendent Colm Nevin applied to have the accused remanded in custody to Harristown Court until next Friday, January 11 and this was granted by Judge John Kilrane.

Tributes have continued to flow in for Ms McMonagle on social media.

Online Editors