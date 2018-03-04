Man (27) charged with murder of Garda Adrian Donohoe

AN Armagh man has been charged with the murder of detective garda Adrian Donohoe more than five years ago.

AN Armagh man has been charged with the murder of detective garda Adrian Donohoe more than five years ago.

Aaron Brady (27) of New Road, Crossmaglen appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court tonight at 8pm.

He had been detained by gardai in relation to the investigation. Mr Brady was charged with the murder of a garda in the course of his duty under section 3 of the Criminal Justice Act 1990.

When charged at 8.05pm tonight he replied: “I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.”

He was wearing a black coat, blue jeans and red runners when he appeared in court. Det Garda Donohoe was fatally shot during a botched robbery in the car park of the Lordship Credit Union on the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth on January 25, 2013.

After arriving on scene with Det Garda Joe Ryan to act as an armed escort for a staff member depositing a bag of money into a bank night safe. Det Garda Donohoe was shot at this point.

Det Garda Donohoe was a married father with children.

Online Editors