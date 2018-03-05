Man (27) charged with murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe

A Co Armagh man has been charged with the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe more than five years ago.

Aaron Brady (27), of New Road, Crossmaglen, appeared before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court shortly after 8pm last night.

He had been detained by gardaí in relation to the investigation. Mr Brady was charged with the murder of a garda in the course of his duty under Section 3 of the Criminal Justice Act 1990.

When charged at 8.05pm last night, he replied: "I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe." Speaking in court, Detective Inspector Pat Marry said the accused was released from detention at 6.57pm yesterday evening, and subsequently arrested for the purposes of charge at 6.57pm.

Caroline Donohoe, widow of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe, outside Dundalk District Court last night after Aaron Brady was charged with her husband’s murder. Picture: Steve Humphreys

The accused was remanded in custody and will appear before Cloverhill District Court on Friday at 10am. He wore a black coat, blue jeans and red runners during his appearance in court.

Det Gda Donohoe was a married father-of-two, and his widow Caroline attended last night's court hearing. It is understood that a number of members of the US Department of Homeland Security were also in attendance.

A large crowd had gathered outside the courthouse before Mr Brady arrived.

He was taken though a side entrance in a Garda vehicle.

Six Garda vehicles left the courthouse following the hearing. Det Gda Donohoe was fatally shot during a botched robbery in the car park of the Lordship Credit Union, on the Cooley Peninsula, in Co Louth, on January 25, 2013.

He had arrived on the scene with Det Garda Joe Ryan to act as an armed escort for a staff member who was depositing a bag of money into a bank night safe.

