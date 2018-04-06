Man (27) charged with capital murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe further remanded in custody

A man accused of the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe in a shooting in 2013 has been further remanded in custody for another month.

Aaron Brady, (27), from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh is charged that he murdered a Garda, namely Adrian Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union, Belurglan, Co Louth on Jan. 25, 2013.

The officer, a married father-of-two, was killed while on duty. Det Garda Donohoe had been on a cash escort with colleagues when he was fatally shot during a botched robbery in the car park of credit union.

Mr Brady was charged on March 4 and remanded in custody following an appearance before Dundalk District Court. He faced his third hearing on Friday appearing via video-link at Cloverhill District Court.

He was further remanded in custody, pending the preparation of a book of evidence, to appear again on May 4 next. Earlier a State solicitor told Judge Victor Blake that the DPP has directed “trial on indictment”. This means the accused will face trial in the Central Criminal Court.

He had been arrested in Dublin on Feb. 25 and was detained for a week at Dundalk Garda station under the provisions of section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007. At his first hearing, Det Inspector Patrick Marry said when Mr Brady was charged with the murder, he replied: “I strongly deny any involvement in the murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.”

Bail can only be granted by the High Court in murder cases.

