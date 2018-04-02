A 27-year-old man from Dublin’s north inner city has been charged with possession of two guns and ammunition after he stopped by gardai on Friday.

Man (27) appears in court in relation to seizure of firearms

William McCarthy (27), Of Spencer Dock in Dublin 1, appeared before Judge Alan Mitchell at Dublin District Court this morning.

He was arrested in a Garda operation on Friday afternoon when two cars were stopped at Monastery Gate Avenue in Clondalkin, Dublin. Two Smith and Wesson revolvers and 10 rounds of ammunition were found in one of the cars.

Detective garda Anthony Kennedy of the National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau gave evidence of arrests, charge and caution and said McCarthy made no reply when faced with three charges, two for possession of the firearms and one for possession of the ammunition. McCarthy made no application for bail but was granted legal aid and remanded in Cloverhill prison to appear again on April 6.

Two other men aged 28 and 29 were also arrested in the garda operation along with a 28-year-old woman. They were later released without charge with files being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

McCarty, wearing blue tracksuit bottoms and a blue zip-up hoodie, sat quietly in the court throughout the hearing.

Online Editors