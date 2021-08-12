Man (27) allegedly robbed same shop with knife three times in a week

A DUBLIN man accused of taking out a knife, threatening staff and robbing the same convenience store three times in a week has been remanded in custody.

Lee Swift (27) allegedly made threats to two plainclothes gardaí who came into the shop during the third robbery, saying, “if you don’t get out of the way I’ll stick you”.

Mr Swift admitted, during interviews with gardaí, he committed the robberies to feed a crack cocaine habit, a Garda witness alleged.

Judge Conal Gibbons refused bail and remanded Mr Swift in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

The accused, of Kilcarrig Avenue in Tallaght, is charged with robbery at Centra, Lower Kimmage Road in Terenure, on August 4, August 6 and August 8, 2021.

Gardaí objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the charges.

Dublin District Court heard it is alleged that Mr Swift entered the store at 3.30pm on August 4, threatened a male member of staff and demanded cash and cigarettes, making off with €250 cash and €100 worth of cigarettes.

Two days later, on August 6, a garda alleged Mr Swift went into Centra, threatened a female staff member, and made off with €150 cash and 15 packs of cigarettes.

On August 8, a Garda witness alleged Mr Swift entered Centra at 2.45pm. He was heavily disguised and armed with a 11-inch kitchen knife.

It was alleged Mr Swift pointed the knife at a male staff member and demanding he open the register.

The court heard the staff member was unable to open it, so Mr Swift forced it open, taking €35 and emptying the cigarette machine, taking cigarettes valued at €2,017.

Two plainclothes gardaí entered the store during the robbery, and Mr Swift allegedly threatened them with a knife.

Mr Swift fled on foot, and gardaí followed him and arrested him.

Defence lawyer Kevin McCrave said Mr Swift was willing to abide by any bail conditions.

Judge Gibbons said an overwhelming case had been made out to refuse bail.

Mr Swift said his life was under threat in Cloverhill, and asked the judge to direct he be remanded in custody to Mountjoy.

The accused has not yet indicated a plea to the charges.