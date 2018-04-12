Man (26) who took 28 sleeping tablets before driving stolen car at 180kmph is jailed

A man who drove a stolen car at 180 kmph after taking 28 sleeping tablets has been given a three year sentence.

Eoin Jarvis (26), who has 57 previous convictions, drove at speed up a slip road causing the car to become airborne over a roundabout before crashing on the far side.

Jarvis, of Corduff Grove, Blanchardstown, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving, driving without insurance, reckless endangerment and unlawful use of a vehicle at locations along the N1/M1 motorway on April 11, 2017. The court heard Jarvis was not involved in the burglary in which the car was stolen.

Garda John Delaney told Monika Leech BL prosecuting, that the dangerous driving and crash were witnessed by two plain clothes gardai travelling on the same road at 9.45am. Jarvis exited the vehicle, ran across four lanes of traffic and up an embankment to an petrol station where he was arrested. Gda Delaney agreed with defence counsel, Kitty Perle BL, that Jarvis was heavily intoxicated when arrested and unfit to be interviewed for a time.

The witness agreed that the defendant came from a decent family. Ms Perle said Jarvis was heavily abusing sleeping tablets at the time and had consumed 28 tablets before getting into the car. She said he had been abusing drugs for a number of days and had no recollection of events.

She said there was no other explanation for his behaviour apart from his addiction. Ms Perle said Jarvis was aware he needed to do something about his addiction and was liaising with the appropriate services within the prison system. Judge Martin Nolan said Jarvis had driven in a reckless and dangerous fashion, while under the influence of intoxicants. He noted Jarvis' guilty plea and that he had co-operated as fully as he could. Judge Nolan imposed a three year sentence.

