Man (26) fined for travelling 27km to the beach with girlfriend during Covid lockdown

A man who went to the beach for a day out with his girlfriend during Covid restrictions told gardaí he was “only just outside” his 5km limit when he was actually 27km from home, a court has heard.

Aaron Thompson (26) was found guilty in his absence after he failed to appear at Swords District Court.

Garda Ciaran Molloy said he was on duty conducting a Covid checkpoint at the road to Donabate beach on February 28 last when he stopped and spoke to the defendant, Aaron Thompson.

Thompson, with an address at Dromheath Drive, Blanchardstown, told him he was at the beach with his girlfriend for the day.

Garda Molloy said when he spoke to the defendant about the 5km restriction in place, Thompson said he was “only just outside” his allocated area.

The garda said he then informed Thompson that he was in fact 27km from his home address.

A fixed penalty notice was issued but this was not paid and as a result, a court summons was then issued.

Defence solicitor Fergal Boyle said Thompson is not currently working and asked the court to be as lenient as possible.

Judge Dermot Dempsey convicted the defendant and imposed a €150 fine.