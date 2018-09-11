Man (26) charged with assaulting Galway mayor

A 26-year-old man has been remanded in custody in connection with an alleged assault on the mayor of Galway on Friday.

Martin Ward, of no fixed abode, appeared before Galway District Court yesterday.

He is charged with assaulting Niall McNelis on September 7 at Wolfe Tone Bridge, contrary to Section 2 of the Non-Fatal Offences Act 1997.

He is further charged with being drunk in public and with breaching the peace by engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting words or behaviour on the same date at Wolfe Tone Bridge.

Sergeant Finbarr Philpott said he was waiting for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to the charges.

Judge Mary Fahy remanded Mr Ward in custody to appear before the court again next Monday by video link from Castlerea Prison.

