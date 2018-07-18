A YOUNG man has been charged with having a revolver and ammunition in suspicious circumstances after they were seized by gardai in north Dublin.

Man (25) remanded in custody charged with possession of revolver in North Dublin

Keith Gilroy (25) was also found in possession of cannabis for sale or supply in a follow up search at a house, it is alleged.

Judge Miriam Walsh remanded him in custody at Dublin District Court after no bail application was made on his behalf.

Mr Gilroy, of Bunratty Road, Coolock, is charged with possession of a Smith & Wesson revolver and 11 round of ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

The offences are alleged to have happened at the Howth Road, Killester on Monday, July 16.

Detective Garda Gavin O’Gara of the Garda Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau said he arrested the accused at Howth Road at 4.30pm on Monday and brought him to Clontarf Garda Station, where he was detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.

On July 17, he was released from the provisions of that Act and re-arrested at 10.50pm, for the purpose of charge.

He was charged with the weapons offences at 11.32pm and made no reply to either after caution.

This morning at 10.38am, he was further charged with the drugs offences and again made no reply after caution. He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

Gardai were objecting to bail.

However, defence solicitor Conor Ruane said Mr Gilroy was not making a bail application today.

Judge Walsh remanded him in custody, to appear in Cloverhill District Court on July 25. She granted free legal aid in the case after Mr Ruane said the accused was not working and had completed a statement of financial means, which was handed in to court.

There was no garda objection to legal aid.

The defendant, wearing a light grey sweater, navy coloured jeans and black and blue runners, did not speak during the brief hearing.

He has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to any of the charges.

Online Editors