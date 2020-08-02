Man (25) charged with murder after Kildare assault

Robert Broughan (25) from St Patricks Park in Rathangan pictured at Naas Courthouse where he appeared after he was charged with the murder of Roy Hopkins Picture; Gerry Mooney.

A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of another man who was found seriously injured beside a canal in Co Kildare on Friday night.

Robert Broughan, from St Patrick’s Park in Rathangan, appeared at Naas District Court today.

He was charged with the murder of 34-year-old Roy Hopkins, who was discovered at Glenaree Bridge in Rathangan shortly after 9pm on Friday.

Detective Garda Seamus Doyle from Newbridge garda station told judge Desmond Zaidan that Broughan replied “are we going to Naas?” when the murder charge was put to him.

Judge Zaidan asked what this was in reference to, and detective garda Seamus Doyle said it was in relation to the court sitting.

Judge Zaidan asked detective garda Doyle the circumstances of the case, and Det garda Doyle said it was alleged that Broughan had assaulted Hopkins with “a blunt instrument” he then identified as a baseball bat.

The court heard it would be alleged that both Mr Hopkins and Broughan had gone to the canal together, and that they were friends, and not enemies.

Broughan stood smiling during the hearing, and at one point corrected Det garda Doyle on Mr Hopkins’s name.

“His name’s Roy,” he said.

Broughan only spoke one other time during the hearing - answering “landscaper” when asked if he was working.

Solicitor for Broughan, Conal Boyce, applied for a psychological assessment of his client while in custody and that he receive any treatment required.

This was granted by Judge Zaidan.

Broughan was remanded in custody to Cloverhill prison to appear in court again by video link next Thursday.

Wearing a white T-shirt, dark grey tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers, Broughan sat quietly in the court before his case was called, and stood for its short duration.

Judge Zaidan said regardless of the outcome of the case he wished to express his condolences to the family of Mr Hopkins.

Online Editors