Man (25) charged in connection with discovery of firearm in backpack near city centre train station
A man in his twenties is due to appear in court on Wednesday morning charged in connection with a firearm seizure in Limerick.
The 25-year-old was found in possession of a firearm when he was searched by gardai on Monday,
The firearm was discovered in his backpack, along with some loose ammunition.
The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Roxboro Garda Station where he us currently detained under Section 30, Offences Against the State, Act.
He is expected to appear before a sitting of Limerick District Court on Wednesday morning to face charges in connection with the investigation.
