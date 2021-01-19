Man (24) accused of assault on nurse and gardaí at A&E

Nigel Duane is accused of being ‘out of control’ in Mater hospital

A YOUNG man assaulted a hospital nurse by grabbing her arm and pushing her, then spat in the eyes of the investigating gardaí, it is alleged.

Nigel Duane (24) is accused of getting “out of control” and assaulting the nurse and two gardaí at the emergency department of Dublin’s Mater Hospital.

He was granted bail despite garda objections and his case was adjourned for the directions of the DPP.

Mr Duane, with an address at Cameron Court apartments, Cork Street, is charged with assaulting a nurse, two counts of assaulting gardaí, threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and criminal damage to a patrol van.

The offences are alleged to have happened on December 16, 2020.

Dublin District Court heard it was alleged the accused was in the emergency department at the hospital when he grabbed a nurse by the arm and pushed her.

When gardaí arrived to deal with the incident, it was alleged he “spat into the eyes” of officers at the scene.

Applying for bail, defence solicitor Edward Bradbury said there were summary charges before the court.

Judge Bryan Smyth said the alleged assault on the gardaí and the criminal damage charge were all indictable. The court heard the directions of the DPP were to be sought on the garda assault charges.

Mr Bradbury said the allegation seemed to be that there was alcohol involved and “this individual seems to have been somewhat out of control”.

Judge Smyth said he believed it was a case where the accused was entitled to bail under strict conditions.

He granted bail in Mr Duane’s own bond of €200, with no lodgment required.

Under conditions, he is to stay away from the Mater Hospital, sign on three times per week at his local garda station, live at the address provided and notify gardaí of any change. He is also to be contactable at all times by mobile phone and sober in public.

