Man (23) stole woman’s phone from sushi restaurant then punched her father

A THIEF who snatched a young woman’s phone at a sushi restaurant then punched her father when challenged had “no recollection” of the attack.

The father and daughter were having a meal in an outdoor dining area when Adam Maher (23) stole the mobile then attacked and injured the woman’s father when he was pursued.

Judge Bryan Smyth ordered a probation report but warned Maher might still be facing a prison sentence.

The accused, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to theft of the phone and assault causing harm at J2 Grill and Sushi, North Wall Quay.

Dublin District Court heard on September 20, Maher entered the outdoor dining area and snatched the woman’s phone from the table.

Her father pursued Maher, called out to the accused at Spencer Dock and Maher turned and punched him in the eye, causing swelling.

When arrested, he had thrown the phone away and it was not recovered.

Maher had 86 previous convictions.

He had written a letter of apology and indicated a guilty plea at the earliest possible time, his solicitor Tracy Horan said.

He had no recollection of the incident even happening which was the “scary thing about it”.

Maher was now in a residential rehab centre and was asking to be allowed to continue with that.

He was doing well and it was the first time he had got himself clean, Ms Horan said.

Judge Smyth said it was a case where the court could have refused jurisdiction because of its seriousness.

Although there was no robbery charge, there was a “flavour of that” given the assault happened after the phone was taken.

He adjourned the case for a probation report for finalisation on the next date, but said he felt a custodial sentence was warranted and “he may still get it”, depending on the report.