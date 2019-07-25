Man (23) jailed after he filmed himself kicking his girlfriend's dog

A 23-year-old Derry man who made a video recording on his mobile phone of himself kicking his girlfriend's dog, was yesterday jailed for seven months and banned from keeping animals for five years.

After he recorded the assault on the dog, Peter Mongan from Maureen Avenue then sent the recording to his girlfriend.

Mongan, who had 54 previous convictions, pleaded guilty at Derry Magistrates Court to causing unnecessary suffering to the dog, guilty to harassing his girlfriend, guilty to sending a video of him attacking her dog and guilty to sending her a mobile phone message with the intention of causing her anxiety.

He committed the offences on May 29 of this year.

Before Mongan was jailed, Deputy District Judge Laura Ievers was shown disturbing footage by a Public Prosecution Service solicitor of Mongan attacking the dog.

The footage was then recorded by police officers on body-worn cameras after the dog's owner, Mongan's girlfriend, had shown them the video he'd sent her.

The prosecution solicitor said at the time of the offending the dog, named Bobby, was under the control of Mongan.

"On Wednesday, May 29, of this year the injured party reported to the police that her partner had sent her numerous text messages, two of which showed him harming her dog," the prosecutor said.

"She said he sent the text messages in a bid to coax her to stay the night with him, which she refused to do. On one of the messages he said he was going to beat the dog. In another he said 'Bobby is getting beat over you'.

"He sent her two videos showing him kicking the dog a number of times saying - can you see this?"

The solicitor said that at the time of the offending Mongan was under a court imposed Restraining Order in relation to the same woman which started in August of last year and which runs until August of next year.

Mrs Ievers said having heard the background and having viewed the video the custody threshold had been passed because of a plethora of offending.

Defence barrister Eoghan Devlin said Mongan accepted that custody was inevitable.

"They are ugly offences and there is no getting away from that," he said.

The Deputy District Judge said there was clear and obvious footage of Mongan's offending.

