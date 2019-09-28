A 23-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering father-of-three John Gibson in Dublin two years ago.

Man (23) charged with shooting father of three to death in Dublin shopping centre car park

Dressed in a white shirt, black hoodie and dark jeans, Matthew Bell was brought before Judge Gerry Jones at Dublin District Court shortly before noon.

Detective Garda Kevin Bowen gave evidence of arresting, charging and cautioning Mr Bell at Tallaght Garda Station.

He told Judge Gerry Jones he arrested Mr Bell at 9.11am at Cookstown Way in Tallaght.

He said the arrest was carried out for the purpose of charging Mr Bell with Mr Gibson’s murder.

The accused was taken to Tallaght Garda Station where he was charged by Sgt Ross O’Doherty.

His reply was: “No comment.”

The court heard he was handed a true copy of the charge sheet.

Mr Bell’s defence solicitor asked, given the nature of the charge, that his client be granted legal aid.

He also requested immediate medical and psychiatric attentions, saying his client “was on a wide range of medication.”

Judge Jones remanded Mr Bell in custody to Cloverhill Prison to appear again at 10am on October 4.

He ordered that the accused - of Ambervale in Tallaght - receive the requested medical and psychiatric attention.

John Gibson, a 28-year-old fitness instructor, was shot several times as he sat in his car at the CityWest shopping centre on Fortunestown Lane on September 18, 2017.

He tried to run away, but died at the scene after being treated by emergency services.

