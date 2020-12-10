Man (23) awaits sentencing over violent attacks that left a pensioner and 17-year-old girl fearing for their lives

A DUBLIN man who attacked and threatened to kill a pensioner in his own home has also admitted to assaulting a teenage girl.

Dean Quigley will be sentenced next week for the separate attacks on his 75-year-old neighbour and the​ 17-year-old girl.

The victim feared she would die during the assault as Quigley punched her in the face and pulled her by the hair to the ground on a south Dublin road two years ago.

The accused, with an address in Temple Road, Blackrock, has also previously admitted to assault and trespass at his OAP neighbour's home on two separate occasions in 2019.

This morning Quigley (23) appeared before Dublin Circuit Court where evidence was given of a separate assault a year earlier which he has also pleaded guilty to.

Det Gda Robert Clifford, of Blackrock Garda Station, said that the incident happened in the early hours of July 5, 2018, on the Stillorgan Road.

The court heard that Quigley and the complainant, who was 17 at the time. had been in the city centre earlier and were walking home along the N11 when they had an argument.

Det Gda Clifford said that the altercation turned physical and Quigley punched the teenager a number of times in the face.

"He also pulled her by the hair and dragged her to the ground, where he continued to punch her," the detective told the court.

The complainant photographed her injuries, which included a black eye, hair pulled out and bruising to her neck. She later made a statement to gardaí.

Quigley was arrested by investigators but didn't make any admissions in garda interview. The court heard that the following day he returned to the garda station "quite drunk" and made some sort of admission.

Prosecution counsel, Garrett McCormack BL, then read out a victim impact statement on behalf of the woman.

She said that she continues to suffer nightmares and has constant anxiety that something might happen again.

"Dean knows where my mother lives and has already showed up out of the blue," she said, describing him as "unpredictable and dangerous, and easily capable of doing this again”.

She recalled being held down by Quigley and thinking she was going to die. The woman also said that during the assault she thought of how her body would be identified. She remembered hoping for a car to pass by on the road as she was being attacked.

The victim added that she has changed jobs and address several times since the assault and is still terrified of Dean Quigley finding out where she is.

Det Gda Clifford told the court that, from his dealings with Quigley, when he is not under the influence of alcohol or substances the accused is quite civil. He added that Quigley's problems are directly related to his addiction.

The detective agreed with Marc Murphy BL, defending, that Quigley had left a voicemail on the victim's phone after the assault in which he made admissions.

Mr Murphy also handed in a letter of remorse to the court from his client, addressed to the victim.

Quigley has a number of previous convictions, including possession of a knife and other articles from last June.

Judge Karen O'Connor adjourned the matter to next Thursday when she will sentence the accused over the assault and four other charges he is facing.

The judge also praised the courage of the victim in coming forward and proceeding with the complaint, and said it was clear from her statement the huge impact the assault had had on her.

The court previously heard evidence of how Quigley twice trespassed into his 75-year-old neighbour’s apartment, assaulting him the second time and telling the man he would return and kill him if he told anyone what had happened. The man was found five days later by his daughter.

He has pleaded guilty to entering the man’s home as a trespasser and committing criminal damage on July 7, 2019 and entering his home as a trespasser and assaulting him on October 11 last year.

“I cannot express how much fear I was in,” said the man, adding that he believed Quigley would return. He said he did not contact anyone and lay in bed until his daughter visited five days later.

Online Editors