Man (22) took part in 'disgraceful and cowardly' assault of teenager, court heard

A man who took part in the “disgraceful and cowardly” assault of a teenager, who was left with multiple jaw fractures, kicked the boy while he was lying on the ground, a court has heard.

Christopher Sherry (22) kicked the 17-year-old boy to his shoulder and chest while another teenager kicked him repeatedly in the head following a dispute outside a nightclub in Swords in March 2017, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard today.

The attackers then brought the confused victim into a nearby McDonalds restaurant to clean his face, telling him they hadn't touched him and were there to help him.

Sherry, with an address in Fortlawn Avenue, Clonsilla, Dublin pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to the teenager outside the Wright Venue, Swords in the early hours of March 17, 2017. He will be sentenced on March 20.

Sergeant Terry Ferguson told Fiona McGowan BL, prosecuting, that the victim was socialising in the night club in the early hours of the night in question when he was refused re-entry to the club.

He spoke with his mother on the phone and told her he was going to the McDonald's across the road before heading home. However, he was then set upon by a teenager, who was with Sherry and another man.

The teen attacker blamed the victim for getting them kicked out of the club, the court heard. CCTV footage played in court showed the teenager pursuing him, followed by Sherry and the third man.

He was kicked repeatedly by the teenager before Sherry also kicked him. The men were then shown going with the victim into McDonalds. He later found his way back to the nightclub, where an ambulance was called.

The teenager suffered multiple jaw fractures and underwent surgery, with two metal plates inserted into his face. He also suffered about €8000 worth of dental damage.

The victim did not complete a victim impact report and did not wish to come to court. His parents were present instead.

The teen attacker was dealt with in the courts through the Garda Juvenile Diversion Programme, the court heard.

Conor McKenna BL, defending, said his client was extremely remorseful for the “disgraceful and cowardly” attack. A letter of apology was handed into court. He said Sherry has no previous convictions and has not come to the attention of gardaí since.

Sherry has worked in the security industry in the past, but will find it hard to find work in this area now he has been convicted, Mr McKenna said.

Judge Patricia Ryan adjourned the sentence to March to get a Probation Services report.

