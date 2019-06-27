A man will appear in court charged in connection with the fatal stabbing of Skaidrite Valdgeima

Man (22) charged in connection with stabbing of mother-of-three

Gardaí in Kevin Street have charged the man (22) following the incident in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10.30am charged in relation to the incident.

Latvian national Ms Valdgeima (34) was stabbed multiple times at an apartment on Bonham Street in Dublin city centre. The attack happened at around 3.30am and senior sources described it as a "frenzied assault".

Ms Valdgeima lived in the Deerpark Walk estate in Blessington, Co Wicklow.

Locals in the village have told of their shock at the killing.

"I can't even begin to imagine the devastation her family feels at the moment," one person told Independent.ie

"I didn't believe it when I first heard the news.

"Although I didn't know her that well, she was so friendly to us when we first moved in.

"It's just so shocking and upsetting, especially since she was a mother," another said.

