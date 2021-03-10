Man (21) pleads guilty to manslaughter following arson attack on house

A 21-year-old man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a Monaghan man by setting fire to his house five years ago.

Aaron McDonagh had originally been charged with the murder of 61-year-old Gerry Marron at St Macartans Villas, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan on March 21, 2016.

McDonagh, of no fixed abode, today pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter when the first charge was put to him by the registrar at the Central Criminal Court.

He also pleaded guilty to committing arson without lawful excuse on the same date to a house at St Macartans Villas, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan – the property of Mr Marron – intending to damage such property or being reckless as to whether the property would be damaged and intending to endanger life or being reckless as to whether that life would be endangered.

Prosecution counsel Shane Costelloe SC said the plea was acceptable to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on a full facts basis.

Michael Lynn SC, defending, informed the court a psychiatric report had led to a recommendation that his client have an intermediary present when he was arraigned before the court. Mr Justice Michael White acceded to this request and McDonagh's solicitor stood beside him in the dock for the purpose of his arraignment.

Mr Lynn said the accused was 16-years-old at the time of the incident and asked the court to direct a probation service report, which included his family background.

Mr Justice White directed the preparation of a probation service report, which focused on the accused's family background and a victim impact statement. He remanded McDonagh in custody until June 14, when his sentence hearing will take place.

Mr Costelloe said the case had originally been fixed for trial on July 19 and that date could now be vacated.





Online Editors