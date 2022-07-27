Man (21) died of blood poisoning the day after he was discharged from hospital, High Court told

Mary Mulchrone, of Westport, Co. Mayo, leaving the Four Courts, Dublin, yesterday after an action against the HSE over the death of her son, Adam, was settled. PIC: Collins Courts

A 21-year-old man died of blood poisoning after being discharged from a hospital A&E the previous day when he presented with headaches and vomiting, the High Court heard.

The family of Adam Mulchrone on Wednesday settled an action over his death.

Adam Mulchrone, the court heard, was deteriorating by the hour and by the time he returned to the Mayo University Hospital he was in a state of health that could not be reversed and died within 12 hours.

An inquest into his death later gave the cause of death as multi-organ failure due to, or as a consequence of, meningococcal septicaemia with neisseria meningitiis infection an antecedent cause.

The Mulchrone family counsel Des O’Neill SC, instructed by Ciaran Tansey solicitor, told the court on Wednesday that the day before his death Adam who had taken ill while football training was referred to Mayo University Hospital by a |GP on the basis of possible meningitis.

Counsel said he was examined in A&E after waiting but was discharged four hours later without a second evaluation of his case.

Adam, counsel said, was” deteriorating by the hour” and returned to the hospital seven hours later in a “state of health which could not be reversed .”

He died within 12 hours of his return.

It was the Mulchrone’s case that, on the balance of probabilities, had Adam been admitted for IV fluids and antibiotics after first attending the hospital at 15.16 on January 26,2019, he would have survived.

The Mulchrones settled a number of actions against the HSE over Adam’s death and for nervous shock. The terms of the settlement which was reached after mediation are confidential.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Paul Coffey extended his deepest sympathy to Adam’s parents Paul and Mary and the Mulchrone family.

Mr O’Neill said the hospital apologised in a letter to the Mulchrone family and acknowledged liability in the case.

In the letter sent in October last year, the hospital said it wished to extend sincere condolences following the tragic and untimely death of Adam.

“The loss of Adam for you as a family is immeasurable and I know will have a lifelong impact on you all as individuals and as a family.

“Adam’s death is deeply regretted by all the staff and management at the hospital, especially those who were involved in his care in the emergency department and later in the ICU.” it said.

It added: “ While we cannot fully comprehend the ongoing impact this loss has had on your family, we are truly sorry for the pain and distress caused. We unreservedly apologise for the failings in the standard of care provided to Adam.”

The letter also said what was learned from Adam’s case would continue to be addressed by the hospital emergency department.

Mary Mulchrone of Sandyhill, Westport, Co Mayo had sued the HSE.

On the morning of January 26, 2019, Adam had attended football training but returned home because he was not feeling well.

He had a headache and his temperature started to rise.A GP advised he be taken to Mayo University hospital as it was an emergency.

He was reviewed at the hospital and abdominal pain, vomiting and chills were noted. During an examination it was claimed his sister noticed light red patches start to flare up on her brother’s neck and fade again. It was claimed this happened multiple times and that the family told the doctor .

Adam complained of stiffness in his neck and the doctor looked in his mouth and felt his jaw socket and neck but said Adam could go home.

When the family got home Adam got sick straight away and his temperature went up . His condition worsened in the early hours and he had what looked like little red prick spots on his back.

The family brought Adam back to hospital where he was reviewed at 5am. It was noted he had a rash all over his body and his neck was very rigid. A working diagnosis of acute bacterial meningitis was made.

There were further reviews but Adam’s condition deteriorated further with worsening renal and respiratory failure and multi organ failure.

He was intubated but died at 16.42 on January 27 of meningococcal septicemia, which is a bloodstream infection.