Man (21) charged in relation to Cork stabbing incident

A YOUNG man was charged with public order offences after a confrontation between two groups of teens in Cork which resulted in a 19 year-old being stabbed.

Cillian Wolfe (21) of The Fairways, Little Island, Cork appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court in relation to the matter.

Wolfe was charged with violent disorder and attempting to intimidate a witness.

Both offences relate to alleged incidents on April 7 and April 8 last.

The violent disorder charge followed an alleged incident at Pearse Square in Ballyphehane in Cork on April 7.

Gardaí were called to Pearse Square that evening when two groups of youths were engaged in a confrontation.

Later, a 19 year old had to be taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for the treatment of stab wounds.

The young man, from the Togher area, remains in a stable condition in hospital.

He underwent emergency surgery in CUH last Tuesday evening for treatment of stab injuries to his side.

Wolfe was arrested and charged with violent disorder at Togher Garda Station.

He was later charged with attempting to intimidate a witness on April 8.

Judge Olann Kelleher was told by Detective Garda Bríd Norris that gardaí were objecting to bail for the defendant on a number of grounds.

Defence solicitor, Frank Buttimer said his client was seeking bail and was willing to adhere to conditions required by the State.

However, Judge Kelleher refused bail and remanded Wolfe in custody to appear before Cork District Court on April 15 next.

In a separate but related matter, gardaí arrested a 19 year old man on Saturday and questioned him at Togher Garda Station in relation to the Ballyphehane stabbing.

The teen, who is from the Ballyphehane area, was later released without charge.

Gardaí are now preparing a file on the matter for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

