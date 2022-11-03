| 5.2°C Dublin

Man (21) accused of stabbing and choking escort in her south Belfast home

Alan Erwin

A woman was allegedly stabbed and choked in her south Belfast home during a dispute over an £80 fee for sexual services, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed the escort was also robbed and beaten before pursuing the assailant, naked and covered in blood, onto the street outside.

