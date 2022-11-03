Man (21) accused of stabbing and choking escort in her south Belfast home

A woman was allegedly stabbed and choked in her south Belfast home during a dispute over an £80 fee for sexual services, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors claimed the escort was also robbed and beaten before pursuing the assailant, naked and covered in blood, onto the street outside.

Bail was refused to a 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the attack at Cromwell Road on October 22.

Yousif El Naser denies charges of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, attempted choking, robbery, possessing an offensive weapon, paying for sexual services and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The Egyptian-born defendant, of Hawthorn Street in Belfast, faces a further count of intimidating the victim at a Post Office two days later.

Crown lawyer Mark Farrell said the woman allegedly set up a meeting with El Naser on an escort agency website.

“The defendant had arranged to pay the complainant £80 for sexual services,” counsel claimed.

According to the victim’s account, El Naser was led straight to her bedroom after arriving at the flat and banging on the front door.

He informed the woman that he just wanted to chat, but began to haggle over the £80 price and was told to leave for wasting her time, the court heard.

At that point he handed over the money and asked to have a sexual act performed on him.

“He stood over the victim, pulled a bronze-handled, serrated flick knife out of his trouser pocket and waved it at the complainant,” Mr Farrell submitted.

“She tried to get away from him… but was stabbed just above her left eye, causing significant bleeding.”

It was claimed that El Naser demanded his money back, along with any other cash the woman had, before the pair wrestled in the hallway.

During the alleged incident he went to the kitchen where she kept a bag containing her passport and more than £500 in cash.

The woman told police she tried to force him out of the flat, but was pinned down and told to shut up as she screamed for help.

“The victim ended in a sitting position at the front door and the defendant punched her seven to eight times in the face around her left eye,” Mr Farrell claimed.

“He then sat on top of her and began to choke her to the point she felt was going to pass out and die.”

Mr Justice Colton was told the assailant escaped out to the street with her bag containing money and credit cards.

“The victim was naked, but ended up chasing a short distance, covered in blood from her wounds,” the prosecutor added.

El Naser is accused of sending her text messages after the incident and then following her into a south Belfast Post Office on October 24 in an alleged act of intimidation.

He voluntarily attended a PSNI station a day later and disputed ever being at the injured party’s home.

The defendant stated his phone had been stolen previously, and that all the allegations against him were based on coincidences.

Seeking release from custody due to anticipated delays in the case, his barrister Turlough Madden confirmed: “The defendant denies the offences.”

Denying El Naser’s application, the judge ruled: “He is not a suitable candidate for bail.”