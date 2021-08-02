Man (20) used as ‘money mule’ after signing up to ‘make easy money’ advert on social media – court

A YOUNG man who was used as a “mule” by others looking to launder money was incredibly naive and genuinely did not think his bank account was being used for criminal purposes, a court heard.

Cian Murphy (20) saw an advertisement on social media and thought he could make some easy money.

He ended up being cut out of his Revolut account, didn’t make any money and got into a lot of trouble.

Judge Miriam Walsh ordered Murphy to donate €1,000 to Blanchardstown Hospice and struck out the charge.

The defendant, with an address at Parlickstown Green in Mulhuddart, admitted allowing his bank account be used to launder €1,200 on May 29, 2020.

Sergeant Maria Callaghan told Blanchardstown District Court the victim went into Ennis garda station to report a fraudulent transaction on her bank account.

Sgt Callaghan said the woman had received a text purporting to be from AIB in relation to a recent transaction on her account, and directing her to click on a link.

Sgt Callaghan said the victim clicked on a link, and when she checked her bank account a short time later, she discovered €1,200 had been taken from it.

It was discovered the money had been transferred to a Revolut account belonging to the defendant.

The court heard Murphy had never been in trouble before.

Defence lawyer Ciaran MacLoughlin said this was the type of offence where the person cannot but get caught, as it was very obvious whose account the money was transferred into.

Mr MacLoughlin said Murphy was used as a “mule, a foolish mule” and this was a “crime of naivety”.

He said Murphy had seen an advertisement on social media and thought he could make some money.

The lawyer said Murphy “genuinely didn’t believe it was for nefarious purposes”.

Sgt Callaghan said the bank had reimbursed the victim, and had written off the money as a bad debt.

Mr MacLoughlin said Murphy was working as a warehouse operative. He asked the judge to leave him without a conviction, saying he was very young and naive and had learnt a valuable lesson.

He said Murphy hoped to travel and a conviction would impact on those plans.