Man (20) foolishly gave garda a ‘very recognisable false name’

A YOUNG man who gave a false name to gardaí foolishly gave them “one of the most recognisable names” in west Dublin, a court heard.

Ronnie Wilde (20) thought that he had a live bench warrant so he gave gardaí his sister’s boyfriend’s name.

Judge Gerard Jones convicted and fined Wilde €300.

Wilde, of Clanbrassil Terrace, Dublin 8, admitted providing a false name, address and date of birth to gardaí.

Garda Kyle Jackson told Blanchardstown District Court that he was on patrol at Avondale Park in Mulhuddart shortly after 10pm on March 20 when he stopped the defendant.

Gda Jackson said he asked Wilde for his details, but he gave a false name, address and date of birth.

He was arrested and taken to Blanchardstown garda station, where he admitted who he was.

The court heard the defendant had 45 previous convictions.

Defence solicitor Simon Fleming previously said Wilde had gotten into a lot of trouble as a teenager but had calmed down in recent years.

He said Wilde foolishly gave the name of “one of the most recognisable people in Blanchardstown” to gardaí when he was stopped.

Gardaí knew the man and that Wilde was not him, he added.

Mr Fleming said Wilde thought he had a bench warrant and that was why he gave the false name.

He later discovered he did not have a warrant and wished to apologise to gardaí for giving them the run-around.