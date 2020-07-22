Man (20) appears in court in connection to attempted car hijacking

A 20-year-old father-of-one has appeared in court on a charge relating to the attempted hijacking of a car earlier this week during which a couple was allegedly threatened with a knife.

Tyler Lewis, with an address in Youghal, Co Cork was charged with possession of a knife at Grand Parade in Cork City on July 20 last.

Garda Mary Enneguess gave evidence of arrest charge and caution at Cork District Court.

She said that gardai were objecting to bail arising out of the seriousness of the charge and the possibility of more serious charges.

Garda Enneguess said that on Monday evening a couple were at their car in a car park off Grand Parade around 7pm when they were approached by a man who asked them for a light for his cigarette.

The couple became nervous and got into their car but the male jumped into the back seat.

Garda Enneguess said the female passenger jumped out and the defendant allegedly produced a 15cm knife which he pointed at the driver.

“He (the assailant) told the female to get back into the car or he would stab her boyfriend.”

The woman got into the passenger seat and the man said he wanted to be driven to a destination. The woman had a panic attack following which the man fled the scene.

Garda Enneguess said Mr Lewis was later arrested and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station where he was questioned.

The defendant was arrested by members of the new Cork City Centre Policing Unit who were alerted after the alarm was raised.

Solicitor for Mr Lewis, Daithi O’Donnabhain, said his client was willing to abide by any bail conditions the court might impose including a condition that he would stay out of Cork city.

Lewis, he said, was the father of a two-year-old child and his partner was also due to give birth soon.

However Judge Olann Kelleher said he was refusing the bail application. He remanded Lewis to appear before him again on July 29 next.

