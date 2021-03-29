Man (20) accused of taking part in gang assault on two pensioners

A young man, who was allegedly in a group of 10 people that broke into a house in Dublin and attacked two pensioners, has been refused bail.

A 68-year-old woman was knocked unconscious, a man (72) was attacked and a third male was stabbed and sliced, at a house in Darndale on the night of October 3 last, Dublin District Court heard.

Darren Grimes (20) of Marigold Crescent, Darndale, appeared before Judge Gerard Jones.

Detective Garda Alan Roche told the court the accused had no reply to charge

He objected to bail, citing the seriousness of the case.

Det-Gda Roche said it was alleged that 10 people approached a house at Primrose Grove and entered “forcibly”.

The woman was rendered unconscious for a couple of minutes. The 71-year-old man was kicked and punched while a third male in the house was “sliced and stabbed a number times”.

The stabbed man was hospitalised and needed 50 stitches.

Further more serious charges may be brought.

The accused was allegedly one of the main aggressors carrying a knife, and lived less than 100 metres from the house that was broken into, the court was told.

Mr Grimes is the fifth person to be charged in connection with the incident which is connected to a local feud, the court heard.

Det-Gda Roche agreed with defence solicitor Roy O’Neill that in the five months since the alleged incident his client had not left the country. He had also come voluntarily to the garda station to be charged.

He also agreed with the solicitor that he had not been in contact with any witnesses.

Mr O’Neill said his client was a young man “begging for bail” and he would abide by strict conditions.

Judge Jones refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear again on Wednesday.

