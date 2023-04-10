| 8.3°C Dublin

Man (20) accused of holding ‘petrified’ ex and their child in house at knife-point and threatening to kill her

Tom Tuite

A man (20) has been refused bail after he was charged with false imprisonment of his “petrified” ex-partner and her sister, whom he is alleged to have locked inside their Dublin home at knifepoint.

A lengthy bail hearing today heard how he came to his ex-partner’s home to give something to their child but instead took out a knife, locked the door and grabbed phones to prevent them calling for help.

