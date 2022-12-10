Man (19) charged with setting fire to apartment balcony in Tallaght

A 19-year-old man charged with causing fire damage to an apartment in Tallaght, Dublin, has been remanded in custody.

Jason Hughes of Bawnlea Green, Tallaght, appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

He was charged with setting fire to a balcony of an apartment at Pairc na Greine in Tallaght, damaging the interior and exterior of the residence on Friday.

The offence is contrary to the Criminal Damage Act.

Garda Aaron Melinn arrested him in the early hours of Saturday and Mr Hughes "made no reply" to charge.

Gda Melinn told the court that he had objections to bail.

However, defence counsel Kevin McCrave informed Judge Dempsey that his client was reserving his position about bail and consented to be remanded in custody.

He said the accused, who did not address the court, intended to make a bail application at a later stage.

Judge Dempsey remanded Mr Hughes in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday for a bail hearing.

Noting the accused was unemployed and on social welfare, he granted legal aid.

Mr Hughes has not yet indicated how he will plead. Directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions have to be obtained.