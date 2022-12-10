| 2.3°C Dublin

Man (19) charged with setting fire to apartment balcony in Tallaght

Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin Expand

Tom Tuite

A 19-year-old man charged with causing fire damage to an apartment in Tallaght, Dublin, has been remanded in custody.

Jason Hughes of Bawnlea Green, Tallaght, appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

