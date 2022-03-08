| 5.8°C Dublin

Man (19) appears in court charged with raping a girl on GAA club grounds in Sligo town

Garda car parked outside St Mary's GAA grounds at Ballydoogan, Sligo. (Pic: Donal Hackett) Expand

Close

Garda car parked outside St Mary's GAA grounds at Ballydoogan, Sligo. (Pic: Donal Hackett)

Paul Deering

A 19 year old man has appeared at a special sitting of Sligo District Court charged with raping a girl in the town last January.

The man is charged with rape at St Mary's GAA Grounds, Ballydoogan, Sligo on January 22nd last.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Garda Lydia Cawley.

The accused, who was represented by solicitor, Mark Cooney, made no reply when the charge was put to him.

Det Garda Cawley said she arrested the accused on Tuesday at 4.59pm and subsequently charged him at 5.10pm.

Inspector Paul Kilcoyne objected to bail and outlined the reasons to Judge Sandra Murphy.

The court was told the DPP had directed that the matter be tried on indictment.

Judge Murphy refused bail and remanded the accused in custody to a sitting of Harristown District Court on Friday, March 11th by video-link.

The Judge told Mr Cooney that the accused can apply for bail in the High Court if he so instructs. legal aid was granted to Mr Cooney.

