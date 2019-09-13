Male model facing €1.1m money-laundering charges unable to take up bail as terms are 'out of reach', court told

A MALE model facing €1.1m money-laundering charges has been unable to take up bail because the terms are "out of reach" for him, a court heard.

A MALE model facing €1.1m money-laundering charges has been unable to take up bail because the terms are "out of reach" for him, a court heard.

Mark Andrew Adams (39), who is accused of possession of criminal proceeds at Dublin Airport and other locations, is to make a fresh bail application at the High Court next week.

He was further remanded in custody with consent to bail when he appeared in Dublin District Court today.

Mr Adams is charged with possession of just under €1.2m, over a five-year period. He is accused of having €298,290, alleged to be the proceeds of criminal conduct, at Permanent TSB, Malahide between January 1, 2013 and March 28, 2017.

The father of one previously worked with a number of Irish modelling agencies and starred in TV adverts, including a garda anti-drink-driving campaign.

Mr Adams is further charged with having €582,045 in alleged crime proceeds at Dublin Airport on September 11, 2015.

Dublin Airport. Photo: PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images

He is charged with having another €78,990 at Bank Of Ireland Credit Card Centre, Lower Mayor Street, IFSC between January 16 and July 23, 2018.

A fourth charge is that he converted, transferred, handled or possessed €227,136 in crime proceeds at Bank of Ireland, Dublin Airport between January 13, 2014 and August 18, 2018.

Mr Adams, who is unemployed, appeared in court for the first time last week, when the case was adjourned for the preparation of a book of evidence. At that stage, he was granted bail in his own bond of €1,000, with an independent surety of €10,000, to be approved by the court. A total of €6,000 was required to be lodged in cash.

When the case came back before the court today, he was still in custody and Detective Garda Tom Victory of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau told Judge John Cheatle he was not sure if the condition of bail regarding the independent surety had been met.

A defence solicitor said an application would be made to the High Court in relation to bail, which "seems to be out of reach for the accused at the minute."

Det Gda Victory said he understood the bail hearing was listed for next Tuesday at Cloverhill Courthouse.

Judge Cheatle adjourned the case until next Friday.

The accused, dressed in a dark-blue blazer, white shirt, blue tie, dark trousers and brown shoes, did not address the court during the proceedings. Later, the court heard he required medical attention in custody and the judge ordered this.

At the first court hearing last week, Det Gda Victory said he arrested Mr Adams for the purpose of charging him at Chancery Street and brought him to the Bridewell Garda Station.

He was charged in Det Gda Victory’s presence and had nothing to say to any of the counts after caution.

He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

The DPP’s directions were for return for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when a book of evidence is ready.

The DPP was also consenting to the accused being sent forward on a signed plea of guilty if this arises.

Mr Adams - with an address at Castleheath, Malahide, Dublin - has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.

Under bail conditions, the accused must surrender his passport and EU travel card, and not apply for any duplicates.

He is to live at his home address, which is his mother’s house, and notify gardaí of any change of address.

Mr Adams is to provide gardaí with a contact mobile phone number and sign on three times a week at Swords Garda Station.

Free legal aid was granted, after the court heard the accused was unemployed and a lone parent with one son. A statement of his financial means was submitted.

Online Editors