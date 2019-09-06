A MALE model has been charged with money laundering offences over the possession of sums totalling more than €1.1 million.

A MALE model has been charged with money laundering offences over the possession of sums totalling more than €1.1 million.

Male model charged with money laundering offences over €1.1m of alleged crime proceeds

Mark Andrew Adams (39) was arrested and brought to court this morning accused of possession of criminal proceeds at Dublin Airport and other locations, over a five year period.

Judge Michael Walsh granted him bail and adjourned the case for the preparation of a book of evidence.

Mr Adams, a currently-unemployed father-of-one with an address at Castleheath, Malahide was remanded in custody for a week with consent to bail.

He is accused of possession of €298,290, alleged to be the proceeds of criminal conduct, at Permanent TSB, Malahide between January 1, 2013 and March 28, 2017.

Mr Adams is further charged with having €582,045 in alleged crime proceeds at Dublin Airport on September 11, 2015.

He is charged with having another €78,990 at Bank Of Ireland Credit Card Centre, Lower Mayor Street, IFSC between January 16 and July 23, 2018.

A fourth charge is that he converted, transferred, handled or possessed €227,136 in crime proceeds at Bank of Ireland, Dublin Airport between January 13, 2014 and August 18, 2018.

The sums total just under €1.2 million and the charges are all under the Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Act 2010.

Detective Garda Tom Victory of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau told Dublin District Court he arrested Mr Adams for the purpose of charging him at Chancery Street at 9.34am this morning and brought him to the Bridewell Garda Station.

He was charged in Det Gda Victory’s presence and had nothing to say to any of the counts after caution.

He was handed copies of the charge sheets.

The DPP’s directions were for return for trial to Dublin Circuit Criminal Court when a book of evidence is ready.

The DPP was also consenting to the accused being sent forward on a signed plea of guilty if this arises.

Mr Adams has not yet indicated how he intends to plead to the charges.

Defence solicitor Danny Nolan applied for bail and the court heard there were no garda objections subject to conditions.

Judge Walsh granted bail in the accused’s own bond of €1,000, with an independent surety of €10,000, to be approved by the court. The judge required a total of €6,000 to be lodged in cash.

Under bail conditions, the accused must surrender his passport and EU travel card, and not apply for any duplicates.

He is to reside at his home address, which is his mother’s house, and notify gardai of any change of address.

Mr Adams is to provide gardai with a contact mobile phone number and sign on three times per week at Swords Garda Station.

Mr Nolan said the travel card was in Mr Adams's sister-in-law's possession and would be given to gardai today.

Judge Walsh said the charges were "particularly serious."

He granted free legal aid, after Mr Nolan said his client was unemployed and a lone parent with one son. A statement of his financial means was submitted.

The accused was remanded in custody with consent to bail, to appear in court again on September 13.

Dressed in a navy suit, white shirt and dark tie, he sat with his arms folded for much of the hearing, and was not required to address the court.

Mr Adams previously worked with a number of Irish modelling agencies and starred in TV adverts, including a garda anti drink driving campaign.

Online Editors