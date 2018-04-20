Major Dutch criminal with close links to Kinahan cartel jailed over attempted feud related murder in Holland

A 37-year-old crimelord who was busted in a special operation by gardai in a Kinahan safe house on the capital’s southside over two years ago was jailed for 18 years by a Dutch court for an attempted feud related murder in Holland.

Naoufal Fassih (36), a Dutch citizen of Moroccan origin, is considered one of Europe’s most serious organised criminals and has been closely linked to the Kinahan cartel for years.

When gardai arrested him in an apartment in the Baggot Street area he was in possession of luxury watches worth over €40,000, cash, mobile phones and “other items that can be linked to criminality”. He was extradited back to the Netherlands last year in a secret high security operation and has been on remand in a high security Dutch jail ever since.

While on remand in jail here, prison authorities uncovered a sinister plot to murder Fassih in January of last year in Mountjoy Prison which ultimately led him to be transferred to high security Portloaise Prison. The Dutch extradition request for the attempted murder charge was issued to Irish authorities in September, 2016, and relates to a botched assassination in the Amsterdam suburb of Diemen on November 5, 2015.

The Dutch authorities have now proved Fassih paid €8,000 to the would-be assassin and gave instructions on how to carry out the killing. He was part of a gang that fired 36 shots at a man in his car outside Amsterdam on 15 November 2015.

The victim survived, despite being hit six times. “The victim was gravely injured, but survived the shooting. In the months that followed five people were arrested: the two shooters, the chauffeur of the flight car and two spotters who prepared the attack.

“These five were sentenced last year to 20 years of prison,” Dutch prosecutors said in a statement yesterday.

In its judgement yesterday, the Dutch court laid down the reasons why Fassih was getting such a lengthy sentence of 18 years.

“The court finds that he was indeed the one who directed the murder command from Ireland. The encouraging messages he sent to one of the spotters show how eager he was to have the victim killed, and it did not matter to him if it happened on public roads, possibly with danger to others. “Because of this he is charged heavily by the court and it therefore condemns him to a long and unconditional prison sentence,” the judgement states.

Online Editors