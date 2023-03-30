| 8.9°C Dublin

Major Dublin criminal likely avoid prosecution over murder bid after two alleged accomplices acquitted

Gardaí at the scene on Eugene Street, Dublin Expand
A burnt-out Hyundai is removed from the scene of the shooting on Eugene Street Expand

Robin Schiller

A major Dublin criminal suspected of being the getaway driver in a murder bid is unlikely to face prosecution after two alleged accomplices were acquitted.

The 17-year-old victim was lucky to survive after being shot in the south-inner city in 2021.

