Major Dublin criminal likely avoid prosecution over murder bid after two alleged accomplices acquitted

A major Dublin criminal suspected of being the getaway driver in a murder bid is unlikely to face prosecution after two alleged accomplices were acquitted.

The 17-year-old victim was lucky to survive after being shot in the south-inner city in 2021.

Steven Mulvey (31) and Jamie Berry (27), both from Leo Fitzgerald House in Dublin 2, were accused of his attempted murder and possession of a Beretta pistol.

However last week Ms Justice Eileen Creedon directed a jury to find them not guilty because the prosecution's evidence was "not sufficiently strong enough".

Independent.ie can reveal that a major south-inner city criminal is suspected of acting as the getaway driver in the murder plot.

The notorious mobster, who is aged in his late 30s, has multiple criminal convictions and has previously been sentenced to a lengthy jail term for armed robbery.

He is well-known to gardaí in the capital for his involvement in organised and serious crime, and has also served a prison term in the UK.

However, the on-the-run suspect is now unlikely to be prosecuted over his role in the shooting.

One source said: "Gardaí were hopeful of bringing charges against the getaway driver in this case, but following the trial judge's directions last week this is now highly unlikely.

"The suspected getaway driver has been hiding out in England in recent years to avoid prosecution here, but the belief is he will be back here following the verdict."

The gun victim was lucky to survive after being shot multiple times after getting into a taxi at Eugene Street, Dublin 8, on February 24, 2021.

Detectives believe murder plot was ordered by a young drug dealer from the Pearse Street area of the city.

Last Wednesday, Ms Justice Creedon told the jury to find Mr Berry and Mr Mulvey not guilty by reason of her direction because the prosecution's evidence against the defendants was "not sufficiently strong enough" to ask them to come to a verdict.

Upon receiving Ms Justice Eileen Creedon's judgment, the two men stood and celebrated in the dock, slapping hands and hugging, with accused man, Jamie Berry, telling his supporters in the court: "I'm going home! I'm going home soon!"

Defence barristers Garret Baker SC and Hugh Hartnett SC had submitted that the evidence against their clients was so "tenuous, inconsistent or vague" that the links in the circumstantial case made by the prosecution were not strong enough for the jury to infer guilt.

Ms Justice Creedon said a gun found in a burnt-out Hyundai after the shooting could not be linked to either man. She said that while gloves worn by Mr Berry had firearm residue on them, it could not be found that they directly link him to being the actual shooter in the case, only that it was likely they had been worn during the discharge of a firearm.

The movements of two cars on the night, the burnt-out Hyundai and a black BMW, could not be directly linked to the two men in terms of procurement, but only to another individual not before the court through a phone number used in the purchases of both.

Ms Justice Creedon said that there was no direct evidence identifying either defendant at the scene in a case where eyewitnesses could only say they saw two youths or young men running from the scene on Eugene Street on the night.

While CCTV of the movements of the vehicles had been played to the jury over three days of the trial, no footage of the shooting at Eugene Street had been produced by the prosecution.