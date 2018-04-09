Maintenance worker who stole €3,000 from nursing home avoids jail

A maintenance man who stole over €3,000 from the nursing home where he was working by submitting fraudulent receipts has received a suspended sentence.

Stephen Morgan (46), of Ferrycarrig Green, Coolock, Dublin pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to stealing sums of cash and submitting fake receipts at St Monica's Nursing Home, Belvedere Place, Dublin 1, on dates between December 2014 and March 2015.

The total loss over the period to St Monica's Nursing Home was €3,050.18, which Morgan has since repaid in full. Morgan, a father of three, has minor previous convictions for road traffic offences.

Today, Judge Melanie Greally noted that there was a “considerable level of dishonesty and breach of trust” involved but imposed a two-year suspended sentence due to Morgan's previous good record. She also took into account that Morgan has repaid the full amount owed to the nursing home and that he hasn't come to adverse attention since.

Earlier, Garda Mark Murphy told Lisa Dempsey BL, prosecuting, that Morgan had been hired to carry out general maintenance at the nursing home, such as painting and tiling, and would be given cash to buy materials he needed. He would then submit receipts for the items he had purchased. Staff became suspicious when Morgan began to take two or three weeks to give receipts for the cash he had taken. A review of all the receipts handed in was undertaken.

It was discovered that the VAT on some of the items had been inflated and that some of the receipts submitted were quotes for items requested rather than invoices for items bought. The owners of the shops were able to identify the genuine receipts from the fraudulent ones and the total loss was €3,050.18. It took some investigation to establish this as some of the receipts were genuine because Morgan had also been making legitimate purchases for work at the home.

Gda Murphy agreed with defence counsel, Michael Hourican BL, that Morgan had a good work record over the years, including working in Dublin Port for 13 years.

The court heard Morgan was out of work for three years during the recession and amassed debts. He suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

