| 0.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Lured to death: Mother and eldest son were enticed to come back to isolated Kanturk farm

Murder and double suicide planned in advance, gardaí believe

A view of the farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, north-east Co Cork, which was the scene of a murder and double suicide last October. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire Expand

Close

A view of the farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, north-east Co Cork, which was the scene of a murder and double suicide last October. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A view of the farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, north-east Co Cork, which was the scene of a murder and double suicide last October. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

A view of the farmhouse in Assolas, Kanturk, north-east Co Cork, which was the scene of a murder and double suicide last October. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Ralph Riegel and Catherine Fegan

Gardaí believe that a woman and her eldest son were deliberately lured back to an isolated Cork farm, for a murder-double suicide which had been carefully pre-planned by her husband and youngest son.

Anne O’Sullivan (60) saw her eldest son Mark (25) ambushed in his bedroom and shot by his father Tadg (59) and younger brother Diarmuid (23).

It happened at the family farm at Assolas outside Kanturk in north Cork on October 26.

Privacy