Lunney accused had extensive phone contact with late suspect known as ‘Dublin Jimmy’, trial hears

ONE of the accused in the Kevin Lunney kidnapping case had “extensive” phone contact a month before with a man suspected to have organised the businessman’s abduction, it has been alleged.

The Special Criminal court heard a phone attributed to Luke O’Reilly, owner of the land where Mr Lunney was allegedly imprisoned, had been in repeated earlier contact with a phone attributed to now-deceased suspect Cyril McGuinness.

There were also two calls between the two numbers on the evening of the abduction.

The phone record evidence, which had been legally challenged by the defence but ruled admissible by the court, was being presented at the non-jury trial today.

Mr Lunney (52), a Quinn Industrial Holdings director, was bundled into a car outside his Co Fermanagh home and taken to a container where his captors broke his leg with a wooden bat, slashed his face with a stanley knife and doused his wounds in bleach while ordering him to resign from the company.

They carved “QIH” into his chest with the knife before dumping him, stripped to his boxer shorts, on a roadside in Drumcoghill, Co Cavan.

Darren Redmond (27), of Caledon Road, Alan O’Brien (40) of Shelmalier Road, both in East Wall, Dublin, and a man “YZ” (40), who cannot legally be named, are all alleged to have been directly involved in the attack.

Luke O’Reilly (67), from Mullahoran Lower, Kilcogy, Co Cavan is accused of providing “material assistance in the planning and execution of the offences."

They all face the same charges of false imprisonment and causing serious harm to Mr Lunney at Drumbrade, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, on September 17th, 2019, which they deny.

Today, Edel Hannigan, Senior Intelligence Analyst for the gardai, told prosecutor Sean Guerin SC in late September 2019, she was asked to provide analytical assistance in relation to the investigation into Mr Lunney’s abduction.

She was given call data records for several phone numbers, as well as information concerning toll both journeys on the date August 19, 2019, a document setting out GPS coordinates and locations and times of relevant CCTV footage.

Ms Hannigan agreed with Mr Guerin that some documents, in addition to identifying the phone numbers, attributed names to the numbers. This was on the basis of information provided by the gardai.

“It is entirely a matter for the court whether it accepts the attribution of the numbers to the particular individuals,” Mr Guerin told the three judges.

He then brought Ms Hannigan through the charts she had prepared, which referenced numbers including ones attributed to the accused men, and Cyril McGuinness.

The court heard previously the prosecution alleged the offences were carried out under the instruction of McGuinness, also known as "Dublin Jimmy", who has since died following a police raid in the UK.

Among the tables of phone records shown to the court was a list of contacts between a number ending in -2200 attributed to McGuinness and a number ending -1567 attributed to Mr Redmond.

The court heard there were four connections between them and they were all on September 12, 2019. These began with calls from the -2200 number which went to message, followed by a text message, and then a call from the -2200 number, which connected.

The next table showed connections between the McGuinness number and a number ending in -6640, attributed to Mr O’Reilly.

These covered the period August 1, 2019 to September 23, 2019. The first contact was on August 1, then on August 3, 5, 7, 8, 9, 12, “extensive contact” on August 14, 15, 21, 23 and 28, Mr Guerin said.

These were relatively short phone calls, a few lasting around two minutes and the longest being five minutes.

The following month, there was incoming contact to the number attributed to Mr O’Reilly from the McGuinness number on September 3 and 4. There was contact in both directions on September 5, 6 and 9, and from the -2200 number to the -6640 number on September 10.

There was contact in both directions on September 13 and from the number attributed to Mr O’Reilly to the McGuinness number the next day.

On September 16, the day before the abduction, there was an outgoing call lasting 163 seconds from the McGuinness number to the one attributed to Mr O’Reilly, at 9.59pm.

There were two contacts between the numbers on the day of the abduction, September 17.

The first, lasting 246 seconds, was at 7.30pm - an outgoing call from the -6640 number to the -2200 one.

This was followed at 7.54pm by a call from the McGuinness number to the one attributed to Mr O’Reilly, lasting 43 seconds.

There were two contacts the following day- from the -2200 number to the -6640 one just after 9.20am, lasting 136 seconds.

There was another call in the same direction that afternoon just before 3.30pm, lasting just under two minutes.

Ms Hannigan’s evidence will continue tomorrow before Mr Justice Tony Hunt, Judge Gerard Griffin and Judge David McHugh.