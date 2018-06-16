'Love/Hate' dealer clings to life after suspected jail cell overdose in Mountjoy Prison

A drug-dealing model and actor who appeared in RTE's hit drama Love/Hate was clinging to life in hospital in an "extremely critical condition" after an apparent drugs overdose in Mountjoy Prison.

Jail sources said the outlook for Ballymun man Daniel 'Dano' Doyle (31) was "very grim" after he was found "unresponsive" by prison officers in his single occupancy cell at 8.05am yesterday.

It is understood he still had a pulse when he was brought to the Mater Hospital but there are grave concerns he will not pull through, according to sources. Father-of-one Doyle remained in an intensive care unit last night.

"He is in a very bad way, there is no information yet on what substances he may have taken but all the indications are that it was not intentional on his part," a jail insider said. "The sad part about this is that he only had a few months left of the one-year sentence he is serving."

Doyle was jailed for one year in February for possession of drugs for sale or supply at his home on November 12, 2014. He was arrested by gardai with 446 small tablets and a money bag of around €600 cash. The tablets were analysed and identified as MDMA.

Syringes Gardai also found drug paraphernalia, including syringes and weighing scales, in a safe in Doyle's bedroom.

Cash totalling €340 was also found in the bedroom and €2,800 was found elsewhere.

The court heard that Doyle answered the door of his home and told gardai he knew why they were there. He handed over a bundle of €985 from his pocket, and said it had come from the recent sale of a car.

Doyle had 35 previous convictions, including three for drug-dealing and convictions for unlawful possession of firearms in suspicious circumstances. He also had two convictions for threatening to kill or cause serious harm.

Judge O'Sullivan said Doyle's work references spoke well of him and he was not sceptical of any character references. He said that Doyle was a facilitator in the drugs trade but that the offence before the court was "not a serious matter".

The judge said that Doyle appeared to be a "fairly decent individual". Doyle was jailed for two years in 2007 after he pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and shotgun cartridges on two occasions at Glasnevin Avenue, North Dublin, on January 20, 2006, and at his home on December 8 that year. A fortnight after he was jailed for a year in February, the drug-dealer lost a €60,000 High Court claim for damages from an accident in which he claimed he was seriously injured.

Meanwhile, prison officers in Mountjoy also saved the life of a 21-year-old Co Wexford man who was attempting suicide when he they checked his cell at 8.15am yesterday. The 21-year-old is in the closing stages of a short sentence for robbery and was returned to the jail after being treated in hospital for a number of hours yesterday. He will be subject to specialist monitoring in the prison.

Online Editors