'Love rival' trial: widow was 'mad about' deceased Bobby Ryan

A woman has told a murder trial how a man with whom she'd had a relationship was "very angry" and seemed to become "very down" when she broke it off with him and began to see the deceased Bobby Ryan.

Mary Lowry (52) has told the Central Criminal Court that her husband, Martin Lowry, died at a young age from cancer, leaving her with three children under the age of ten.

She went through a difficult time, she explained to the court. Her husband had left her the family farm and immediately after her husband's death in September 2007, she began to get assistance from Pat Quirke, who is married to her husband's sister, Imelda.

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 52-year-old Bobby Ryan, known as 'Mr Moonlight', on a date between 3 June 2011 and April 2013. He is on trial at the Central Criminal Court.

Ms Lowry told the court she had leased the farm to Mr Quirke and the day after her husband's death, he brought cattle onto the land.

He also helped her out with financial matters, with advice on some investments that her husband had made. Ms Lowry told the court that, at this stage, Mr Quirke was "very good" to her.

In 2008, Mr Quirke advised her about making a will. Ms Lowry said she had wanted her sons to be looked after. Mr Quirke advised her that he and his wife would look after the boys in the event of her death but that she would have to will him €100,000 so that they could build on an extension to their house.

Ms Lowry said she did make that will with that provision and signed and witnessed it.

She told the court that Mr Quirke was "constantly" asking for money and on several occasions, became forceful with her.

Mr Quirke had purchased two of her husband's cattle but at some stage later, claimed that the cattle had introduced disease into his own herd. He wanted her to re-emburse him for the cost of inflicting the disease.

"He was very forceful on this," she said.

"It was continuous. He made me feel guilty about it. He said Martin wouldn't see me stuck, he'd have paid up," she told the court.

However she said she made inquiries and felt that if the cattle had not caused the disease she did not owe Pat Quirke anything so she did not pay him any money and did not think he was entitled to any money.

A piece of paper was introduced in court in which it was claimed that Mr Quirke had made calculations of the money that he felt he was owed by Ms Lowry.

Counsel for the Prosecution said it concluded that the cost being claimed for the infliction of the disease was €16,500, covering the period from 2009 up to 2011.

The note said that this was not a request for compensation but was to be used "as a guide only." He later asked her for this document back but Ms Lowry took a copy and returned the original.

Ms Lowry said that Mr Quirke had asked her for a loan and was always asking for money. "He always mentioned investments and that he seemed to be stuck with investments," she said.

At the end of 2010 into early 2011 she claimed he kept on asking her for money and in one text in early 2011, said that this was 'detrimental' and that he really needed it. He asked her to text back 'yes or no.'

Ms Lowry replied no.

She claimed that one day they were discussing it in the kitchen and she again refused to give him money. He pushed her against the table, while her three children were in the sitting room. They ran out to see what had happened but Ms Lowry told them she was fine. She hadn't fallen but had got a shock, she told the court.

The next day, Mr Quirke apologised to her.

She told the court that she had begun a sexual relationship with Mr Quirke in January 2008, explaining that it had commenced because "he was on the farm every day and we got to be friends, I supppose."

"I suppose he crossed the line, I was very vulnerable at the time," she said.

"My husband died very young, I had three small children. I had to have been in a very vulnerable state," Ms Lowry added.

Describing it in court was "embarrassing," she said. They would see one another on Monday and Fridays in her bedroom and it was a sexual relationship.

"I had a lot of misgivings and I felt a lot of guilt," she explained.

Mr Quirke was continuously around but Ms Lowry said she used to go to town or stay away because he was "very overpowering."

If she was late on the days she was supposed to meet him, he was "not very pleased," she said.

She explained that they met when her children were in school.

"I was very ashamed of it so I didn't tell any of my friends of family for a long, long time," she said.

The relationship went on for two years, she said. From her perspective, it began to fizzle out because she felt very guilty, she said.

"I knew Pat Quirke was a happily married man," she said.

"Look, it goes without saying, the guilt was getting to me so I tried to finish this relationship many, many times."

"But Pat Quirke would say 'if you tell your friends you've had this affair, none of them will talk to you and your family won't stand by you'," she claimed.

Ms Lowry explained that she likes people to like her and she likes people and felt very ashamed of the whole thing.

"I tried breaking it off several times but Pat Quirke would say things like 'sure who else will have you, you and your three boys.'

She thought Mr Quirke did not have an emotional commitment to the relationship. He said he was in love with her at one stage but he loved his wife.

Asked how she had felt in terms of her own emotions, she told the court that she had 'regard' for Mr Quirke and that he was more of a friend. She had not had a sexual relationship in 'a lot of years' because her husband had been very sick. "I suppose that's the only explanation I can give for this seedy affair, that is what I would call it," she said.

She ended their relationship in the summer of 2010 and in August, was out for a Chinese meal with a friend and on to a dance venue in a hotel. That was the first night she met Bobby Ryan, she told the court.

"We got on like a house on fire," she said.

They had exchanged numbers and he had promised to get her tickets for her boys for the hurling all-Ireland since Tipperary were taking part and tickets were like 'gold dust.'

She said he was very proud of his name 'Mr Moonlight' but was also a lorry driver.

"I was mad about him," she later told the court, saying that he was "good fun" and that it could be a relationship in which they could be open and she would not have to tell lies and hide.

However she told the court that Mr Quirke took their breakup very badly and that he seemed to become quite depressed. At one stage, he said he had felt like driving into a ditch on the way home from a tennis match.

After she began seeing Mr Ryan, their relationship deteriorated. In January 2011, she returned to her home one day to find Mr Quirke hiding behind the door in her house. He claimed she had left the door open but Ms Lowry said she had known she had not.

On Valentine's Day that year, she received a letter from the Social Services to say they had received a report that she was not taking care of her children properly.

She said she had been extremely shocked and surprised by this. They subsequently visited her home and were happy with what they saw.

In February 2011 she saw a letter on the 'Dear Patricia' page in the Sunday Independent from a married man complaining that he had an affair with a woman who had dumped him.

She said the details seemed to show that it was Patrick Quirke, and when she confronted him about it he told her he had nobody else to turn to. It was around this time that she changed her will to remove Mr Quirke.

Mr Ryan stayed with her on the night of June 2 going into the morning when he disappeared. He left at about 6.30am.

She noticed that it took about seven or eight minutes for his van to cross the cattle grid at the end of the driveway.

She saw Mr Quirke on the farm at about 8.30am and thought it unusual that he would be there so early. She later noted that he seemed "hot and sweaty and bothered looking".

Later that morning, Mr Ryan's daughter Michelle became extremely concerned that her father had not returned home and didn't show up for work.

Ms Lowry and Michelle drove around for a time and found Mr Ryan's car at Kilshane Woods, about three miles from Ms Lowry's home.

They spent the rest of the day searching the woods and over the coming days and weeks family, gardai and volunteers searched the buildings and farmland around Fawnagowan but found nothing.

A few days after Mr Ryan's disappearance Ms Lowry told a lady from Trace Ireland, a group that helps find missing people, about her affair with Mr Quirke. She then told gardai and her family.

"It was a very difficult time," she said. She told Mr Bowman that she penned a note to Imelda Quirke that said simply: "Sorry".

After Bobby Ryan's disappearance she said Mr Quirke "pestered" her, wanting to rekindle the relationship but she refused. They spent one night together at a hotel, she said, but they were not intimate and she left the following morning.

In the summer of 2012 tragedy struck Patrick and Imelda Quirke's family when their son Alan died. Ms Lowry said that following the funeral, Mr Quirke came to her and asked why she wasn't supporting him at this difficult time. She said she told him to go home to his wife and children.

In September of that year she planned to go on a foreign holiday with her children, but she couldn't find her passport. She said that she asked Mr Quirke what he had done with it, and he told her that he sold it.

Ms Lowry will continue giving evidence in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women on Wednesday.

