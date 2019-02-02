'Love rival' trial': 'We did not rekindle our affair', widow tells court accused 'scared' her

A murder trial witness whose boyfriend went missing after leaving her house has said she felt as though people were saying she had something to do with his disappearance.

Mary Lowry (52) also denied becoming intimate with the accused following the disappearance and said she couldn't remember staying with him in a "plush" hotel three months after last seeing her boyfriend.

Ms Lowry has finished giving evidence after four days in the stand at the Central Criminal Court in the trial of Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary.

Mr Quirke has pleaded not guilty to the murder of 52-year-old Bobby Ryan - a DJ known as Mr Moonlight - on a date between June 3, 2011 and April 2013. Mr Ryan went missing in June 2011 and his body was found in a run-off tank on a farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary.

Ms Lowry yesterday told defence counsel Bernard Condon SC she went to gardaí in June 2012 to complain about Bobby Ryan missing person posters that Mr Ryan's family put up around her home.

She said she found them intimidating and upsetting for her children who were fond of Mr Ryan.

She added: "It was like they were trying to say I had something to do with this man who was missing." She wanted to find him "as much as anybody else" and had herself put up posters in other areas.

Mr Condon put it to Ms Lowry that Garda PULSE records showed there were two occasions when she had spoken to the gardaí complaining about the posters being erected on the road near her home. On one occasion, she had phoned them to state she had been "abused on the road" by Michelle Ryan, Bobby's daughter, and gardaí noted it appeared Michelle was putting up posters near her house. Michelle told them she would continue to put up posters in that area until her father was found.

Ms Lowry has also confirmed to Mr Condon that she spent a night in a hotel in Killiney, south Dublin, with the accused in February 2012 following Mr Ryan's disappearance.

She said she felt pressured by Mr Quirke, was "a bit scared" during the stay and didn't want to be there. She said she got drunk and nothing happened. "We did not rekindle our affair," she said.

Meanwhile Ms Lowry said she had no recollection of having gone away for a weekend with Patrick Quirke in the New Year of 2012.

Mr Condon put it to her she had been at the Cliff House hotel in Ardmore, Co Waterford but Ms Lowry said she did not know where it was.

The prosecution had disclosed a statement from a staff member at the hotel who had revealed a twin room booking from the email address marylowry1@eircom.net for September 6, 2011. Mr Condon suggested to her she would remember staying at such a "plush hotel with a beautiful view overlooking the sea."

"Are you suggesting Mr Quirke went on holidays to the Cliff House and somehow put it on to your current account?" asked Mr Condon.

"Well I don't remember doing it... strange things have happened," Ms Lowry said.

He also put it to her she had been in Fitzpatrick's Hotel in Killiney, Co Dublin in February 2012. Ms Lowry said she had been there but did not remember the dates. Mr Condon asked if she could remember going to see a play in Dublin at the Olympia Theatre, called 'The Night Joe Dolan's Car Broke Down'.

Ms Lowry said she did not remember this, adding that it "mustn't have been very good because I don't remember it." Mr Condon also questioned her about a phone call she made to Mr Quirke while she was on a skiing holiday in Austria with her three sons in 2012. She said that she made the call because Mr Quirke was "in my head" and she would "face his wrath" when she returned if she did not call while she was away.

The trial continues on Monday in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.

Irish Independent