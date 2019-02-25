'Love rival' trial: traces of blood found in Mary Lowry's house by investigating gardai

TRACES of blood were found in Mary Lowry's house by crime scene examiners, the Tipperary murder trial has heard.

TRACES of blood were found in Mary Lowry's house by crime scene examiners, the Tipperary murder trial has heard.

Retired detective John Grant told the trial that they examined the six-bedroom bungalow at Fawnagowan, Co Tipperary after the discovery of the remains of Bobby Ryan in a runoff pit on the farm.

Patrick Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Ryan, a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight on a date between June 3 2011 and April 2013.

Mr Grant noted that Ms Lowry's mother-in-law had a separate entrance to her area of the house and later noted that the main section of the house was 'extremely untidy and unkempt'. All the outhouses were in a state of disrepair with broken windows, Mr Grant said.

Gardai had used a Kastle-Meyer (KM) test which gives a positive or negative reaction to the presence of blood.

There were four positive readings in the sitting room, he said and so they prepared the room for luminol testing, which involved making the room as dark as possible to shine a light on it.

A light fitting in the ceiling showed a 'very faint' reaction, he said, and it was sent to the laboratory for further testing.

Only the ceiling and light fitting confirmed blood and there was no other reaction on the surfaces of the living room, he said.

Ms Lowry's bedroom was also tested, with the bedframe, mattress and floor showing a positive reading.

The wardrobe also revealed spots of blood on the slide doors of the wardrobe and in the interior and the doors were sent away to the lab for further analysis.

The court has not yet heard evidence of the results of the laboratory testing.

Mr Grant said the rest of the house was examined with crime lights but nothing was found. "There was no evidence of any blood in the remainder of that house," he said.

Gardaí scenes examiners also examined the silver Ford vehicle owned by Pat Quirke and got a negative result.

They also checked the outhouses around the farm but found it difficult to do luminol testing on those because it was difficult to make them dark enough, he explained.

Mr Grant revealed that a health and safety risk assessment carried out at the scene found there was a "high risk" posed to officers by bodily fluids, slurry and methane and so it was decided that fire officers wearing chemical suits would perform the operation.

He was present during the post mortem examination which revealed numerous injuries on the body. The cause of death was multiple blunt force trauma, mainly to the face and side of the head, he said.

He asked the pathologist if the injuries had been the cause of death and Dr Khalid Jabbar confirmed the injuries were fatal and that the victim 'would have died within minutes of receiving the same.'

Under cross-examination by Lorcan Staines SC for the defence, Mr Grant agreed the body was badly decomposed, with Mr Staines putting it to him that he had noted that one of the arms had become detached.

Mr Grant told the court that 'unfortunately' one of the members of the technical bureau team had been lifting the body into the body bag, when the arm had become detached during that motion.

"They had an adverse reaction. I had to call in the welfare service for them because of what happened," he said.

Mr Grant declined to tell the court the identity of the member of the team, and when asked if that person had already given evidence, replied: "I think so."

He said the person's reaction had 'not been pleasant' and that it had been 'physical.'

Meanwhile he agreed that he witnessed the breaking of the concrete slab over the tank in the retrieval of the body. He did not believe this to be a major event, he told the court.

The case continues.

