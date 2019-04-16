THE barrister defending accused man Patrick Quirke in the Tipperary murder trial has said there is “no hard evidence” against his client.

'Love rival' trial: Defence says 'no hard evidence' against Patrick Quirke, and questions garda investigation

Bernard Condon SC also raised questions over the garda investigation into the disappearance and death of DJ Bobby Ryan and the postmortem examination.

On the third day of his closing statement at the Central Criminal Court, Mr Condon told the jury of six men and six women they had been presented with “a forensically barren landscape” and many unanswered questions.

The defence counsel likened the jury’s job to that of a scientist. He said they had “a huge decision” to make and needed to approach things with scepticism and test the theories put forward.

“You are a safety for all of us citizens to not pass a theory that has not been proven,” he said.

Mr Quirke (50), of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of his alleged love rival Mr Ryan (52), a part-time DJ known as Mr Moonlight, on a date between June 3, 2011, and April 2013.

Mary Lowry. Photo: Collins

The prosecution alleges Mr Quirke killed Mr Ryan so he could rekindle his affair with Mary Lowry, the widow whose farm Mr Quirke was leasing.

The trial has heard Mr Ryan left Ms Lowry’s house at Fawnagown, Co Tipperary at 6.30am on the morning of June 3, 2011 and his body was discovered in an underground tank on the farm 22 months later.

Mr Quirke says he found the body when he was going about agitating slurry, but gardaí believed this was a “staged” discovery.

Mr Condon said the prosecution case seemed to be that it was a planned killing.

But he said Mr Quirke went on a weekend away with his wife to the Heritage Hotel in Co Laois the same day as the disappearance, a trip that was booked quite a time beforehand.

He said that the night before Mr Quirke attended a meeting at Horse and Jockey in Co Tipperary and appeared to be behaving normally.

The defence barrister said the case being made was that Mr Ryan was administered some sort of beating, that the body was somehow removed and stripped, possibly placed in the tank and blood cleaned away. However, no one heard this taking place, he told the jury.

All of this was said to have been done in a short period, Mr Condon said.

He said the case being made was that the scene was cleaned in some way and that the person who did this was clean to the extent that they got into and drove Mr Ryan’s van away, yet nothing evidential was found in the van.

The defence counsel also spent some time discussing the garda investigation.

“If you are an innocent person, you want the best investigation done,” Mr Condon said.

But he pointed out that prosecution counsel Michael Bowman SC had said the gardaí could have done better when the body was found, that things could have been done differently and a video could have been made of the scene.

Mr Condon said there was no a search at Ms Lowry’s house in Fawnagown at the time of the disappearance. The house was only searched 22 months later after being redecorated.

The barrister said and that the Garda sub aqua team should have been used to recover Mr Ryan’s body from the tank and not the fire brigade team that did.

He also criticised the failure of gardaí to keep the water from the tank after it was collected by a vacuum tanker.

Mr Condon said the pathologist who conducted the post-mortem examination, Dr Khalid Jaber, did not go to the scene.

He said Dr Jaber only took one maggot found at the scene for examination.

Dr Jaber, he said, had not come to give evidence in the trial.

Professor Jack Crane, the former State pathologist for Northern Ireland, who appeared as a prosecution witness, “had difficulty reading Dr Jaber’s notes”, Mr Condon said.

He said Dr Michael Curtis, the acting State Patologist, said the approach taken on the day was “suboptimal”.

Mr Condon said the pathology evidence was important in the case. He said the manner in which Mr Ryan died was an important matter for the jury as they had to test this to see if it fit with other evidence.

He highlighted how the two pathologists who gave evidence differed in their views.

Dr Curtis favoured a vehicle being used to kill Mr Ryan, while allowing that a blunt instrument could have been used.

Prof Crane preferred a blunt instrument, but allowed for the possibility that a vehicle was used.

Mr Condon said the prosecution preferred a theory of blunt force, but it had not nominated any weapon.

His closing speech is expected to conclude this afternoon.

