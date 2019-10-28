Love Island star Rob Lipsett due in court over cocaine possession allegations

Rob Lipsett (27) was allegedly stopped by gardai and found with the small amount of the drug during the Forbidden Fruit Festival in Kilmainham, Dublin.

Judge Treasa Kelly adjourned the matter to a date in December when the accused is expected to appear in court.

Mr Lipsett, of Zion Road in Rathgar, is accused of simple possession of cocaine at Bowe Lane West in Kilmainham on June 2, 2019. The allegation is contrary to Section Three of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The prosecuting garda, Garda Ruairi Brennan, told Dublin District Court that Mr Lipsett had not appeared in court. The court heard that the summons had been served at the accused’s postal address, and this was the first time the matter had been before the court.

Judge Kelly said she would adjourn the matter and she asked the garda to notify Mr Lipsett that he was to attend court. Gda Brennan said he would notify the accused.

Mr Lipsett has not yet indicated how he is pleading to the allegation. He was not legally represented in court, and the disclosure of any statements or the certificate of analysis of the alleged cocaine has not yet been requested by the defence.

The Dubliner, who is the brother of top model Roz Lipsett, is a successful fitness blogger, social media star and motivational speaker. As well as his own YouTube channel, Mr Lipsett has more than 520,000 followers on Instagram and some 36,000 followers on Twitter.

He appeared on the 2017 series of ITV dating show Love Island, which was won by Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

Rob was introduced to the Love Island villa as part of the Casa Amor shake-up, which sees the original cast of male and female contestants separated into two different villas while six new men and women are added to the mix.

Rob was eliminated from the show after none of the original girls chose to couple up with him. Speaking to the Herald before the this year’s series of the show, he said he wasn’t willing to risk his reputation for the sake of creating drama on the dating programme.

“Have fun and be yourself would be my advice. You can go in there with tactics and you can cause drama and get a lot of airtime,” he said at the time.

“I had a life outside, though. I had a business and a reputation to uphold. I didn’t want to start drama and say outrageous things.

